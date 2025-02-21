UP board exam 2025: UPMSP postpones February 24 Class 10th, 12th exams in Prayagraj due to Mahakumbh UP Board Exam 2025 date: As per UPMSP date sheet 2025, Class 10 Hindi and healthcare papers and Class 12 military science and Hindi papers were scheduled to take place on February 24 in two shifts – shift 1 from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm and shift 2 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

UP board Class 10, 12 board exams 2025 scheduled on February 24 is now postponed in Prayagraj! The major announcement was done by Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Secondary Education Gulab Devi in Lucknow during a press conference. The decision has been taken in view of Mahakumbh going on in the city.

As February 26 is the last date of the grand Kumbh Mela, huge influx of devotees is expected o arrive Prayagraj fro various parts of the country. In view of this, the decision has been taken to postpone the exam.

Revised exam date

As per the official update, the Class 10th, 12th UPMSP UP board exam scheduled for February 24, will now be held on March 9. As per UP Board date sheet 2025, Class 10 Hindi and healthcare papers and Class 12 military science and Hindi papers were scheduled to take place on February 24 in two shifts – shift 1 from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm and shift 2 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

More than 54.37 lakh students to appear in UP Board exams

More than 54.37 lakh students will be appearing in the 10th and 12th Uttar Pradesh Board examinations beginning February 24, the state government said on Friday.

The government, in a press conference, announced that the board examinations will be held from February 24 to March 12 and 54,37,233 students will appear in them.

Of these, over 27.32 lakh students will be appearing in the class 10th board examination, while the rest (over 27.05 lakh) will be appearing in the class 12th board examination. A total of 8,140 examination centres have been set up for the board examinations. A state-level control room has been set up to monitor the exams using 54 computers.

State-level control room inaugurated

Ahead of the UP Board exams, Gulab Devi inaugurated state-level control room. She added that monitoring would be done at the district level as well as at the school level. Strict action will be taken against the students who use unfair means and also against those who aid the use of unfair means, the statement said.