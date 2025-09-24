Union Cabinet approves Phase-Ill medical expansion; Over 10,000 new MBBS, PG seats to be added The total financial implications of these two schemes is Rs.15,034.50 crore for a period from 2025-26 to 2028-29. Out of Rs.15034.50 crore, the central share is Rs.10,303.20 crore and the state share is Rs.4731.30 crore.

New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet has approved Phase-Ill medical expansion, over 10,000 MBBS and PG seats will be added to the state government, central government medical colleges. The target of these schemes is to increase 5000 PG seats and 5023 UG seats in government institutions by 2028-2029.

The total financial implications of these two schemes is Rs.15,034.50 crore for a period from 2025-26 to 2028-29. Out of Rs.15034.50 crore, the central share is Rs.10,303.20 crore and the state share is Rs.4731.30 crore, read the PIB release.

The schemes will help augment the availability of doctors and specialists in the country, thereby improving access to quality healthcare, especially in underserved areas. It will leverage existing infrastructure for cost-effective expansion of tertiary healthcare in the Government institutions as expansion of postgraduate seats ensures a steady supply of specialists in critical disciplines. These schemes aim to promote balanced regional distribution of healthcare resources, while being cost-effective by leveraging existing infrastructure. In the long run, they strengthen the country's health systems to meet existing and emerging health needs, it added.

How will it help in employment generation?