UGC NET June city slip 2026 OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; how to download

New Delhi:

The UGC NET June city slip 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download UGC NET June city slip 2026 PDF on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET June city slip 2026 PDF login credentials are - application number, password. UGC NET is scheduled to be held on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30, 2026.

How to download UGC NET June city slip 2026 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can check and download UGC NET June city slip 2026 PDF on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download UGC NET June city slip 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET June city slip 2026 PDF link. Use application number, password as the required login credentials. UGC NET June city slip 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UGC NET June city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET June city slip 2026 PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

UGC NET June city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UGC NET June city slip 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download UGC NET June admit card 2026 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June admit card is scheduled to be out three to four days before the exam, UGC NET June hall ticket will be available for download by June 18. UGC NET June hall ticket once released, the candidates can follow these steps to download UGC NET June admit card 2026 on the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

To download UGC NET June hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET June admit card PDF link. Enter application number, password as the required login credentials. UGC NET June hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UGC NET June admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET June hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

UGC NET June admit card PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UGC NET June admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC-NET June 2026, candidates can contact on 011-40759000 or email us at ugcnet@nta.ac.in, NTA notification mentioned.

For details on UGC NET June exam 2026, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.