UGC NET June admit card 2026 OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; how to download

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June admit card 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download UGC NET hall ticket PDF on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET June hall ticket login credentials are - application number, password. UGC NET is scheduled to be held on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to download UGC NET hall ticket PDF on the official portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download UGC NET June hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET June admit card PDF link. Enter application number, password as the required login credentials. UGC NET June hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UGC NET June admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET June hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

UGC NET June admit card PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UGC NET June admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UGC NET June admit card 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam city, exam centre address, shift timings, exam centre guidelines, other details.

UGC NET city slip 2026 OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in



UGC NET June city slip 2026 was earlier released, the candidates can check and download UGC NET city slip 2026 PDF on the official portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download UGC NET June city slip 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET June city slip 2026 PDF link. Use application number, password as the required login credentials. UGC NET June city slip 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UGC NET June city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.

UGC NET exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the UGC NET admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the UGC NET exam 2026 to begin at 9 am, the candidates need to report by 8:30 am, for the second shift to begin at 3 pm, candidates need to report by 2:30 pm.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on UGC NET June exam 2026, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

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