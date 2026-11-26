The University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET December exam city slip 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download UGC NET city slip PDF on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The login credentials required to download UGC NET December city intimation slip are - application number, password.

UGC NET is scheduled to be held in computer based test (CBT) mode from December 14 to 18 and on December 21. The morning shift is scheduled to be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

How to download UGC NET December city intimation slip PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download UGC NET December city intimation slip PDF. To download UGC NET December city slip, candidates need to visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET December city slip PDF link. Enter application number, password as the required login credentials. UGC NET December city slip PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UGC NET December city slip PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET December city slip PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

UGC NET December city slip PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UGC NET December city slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download UGC NET hall ticket 2026 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December admit card PDF will be available for download on the official portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in three to four days before the exam. To download, candidates need to visit the official portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET December hall ticket PDF link. Enter application number, password as the required login credentials. UGC NET December hall ticket will be available for download, save UGC NET December admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on UGC NET December hall ticket link Use application number, password as the required login credentials UGC NET December hall ticket will appear on the screen for download Save UGC NET December hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on UGC NET December exam 2026, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

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