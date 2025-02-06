UGC issues showcause notices to 18 medical colleges for violating anti-ragging norms | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The UGC has directed colleges to submit a written explanation.

In a major crackdown on non-compliance with anti-ragging regulations, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued showcause notices to 18 medical colleges across the country. Officials confirmed on Thursday that these institutions failed to adhere to the mandated guidelines aimed at preventing ragging and ensuring student safety.

Among the defaulters, two colleges each are from Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry, while three institutions each from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have also been flagged. Additionally, one medical college from Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh has also been served notices.

"It was found that these colleges had not complied with the mandatory requirements set forth in the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009, for curbing the menace of ragging. Specifically, it has come to our notice that the institutions failed to obtain the anti-ragging undertakings from students as required by the said regulations," University Grants Commission (UGC) Secretary Manish Joshi said.

The Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009, mandate that every student and their parents and guardians must submit an anti-ragging undertaking at the time of admission and at the beginning of every academic year. "This undertaking is a crucial measure to prevent and deter any incidents of ragging within educational institutions. The failure to secure these undertakings not only constitutes non-compliance with the regulations but also puts the well-being and safety of the students at risk," Joshi said.

Written explanation sought from colleges

The colleges have been directed to submit a written explanation within seven days from the date of receiving the notice, detailing the reasons for the lapse and the steps they intended to take to immediately rectify this situation. "Failure to provide a satisfactory explanation within the stipulated time frame will compel us to proceed with further necessary actions as per the provisions of the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009, including but not limited to the imposition of penalties and other corrective measures," Joshi added.

(With PTI inputs)