UGC asks colleges, and universities to prohibit unhealthy food in canteens

Image Source : WIKIPEDIA University Grants Commission logo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has prohibited the sale of unhealthy foods in educational institutions and promoted healthy food options in canteens of Higher Education institutions (HEls). The decision to prohibit the sale of unhealthy food in colleges and universities has been taken to curb the ongoing epidemic of NCDs effectively by reducing the consumption of unhealthy ultra-processed HFSS foods. India is facing a rapid increase in diseases, with 1 in 4 people being either obese or diabetic/pre-diabetic cases, as per an ICMR report 2020-23.

The official notice reads, 'Concerned over the rising obesity, diabetes and other Non-communicable diseases (NCDs), to build a case for accelerated implementation of the National multi-sectoral Plan of Action (NMAP) for Prevention and Control of common NCDs (2017-2022), NAPi has requested to prohibit sales of unhealthy foods in educational institutions and promote healthy food options in canteens.'

UGC urges colleges to prohibit the sales of unhealthy food

Highlighting the previous advisories dating back to November 2016, and August 2018, the commission has urged all educational institutions including colleges, and universities to prohibit the sales of unhealthy food in their canteens and promote healthy food options.

'As you are aware, the UGC has already notified advisories on similar subjects vide its letters dated 10th November 2016 and 21st August 2018. ln continuation of the above, the Higher Education institutions (HEls) are once again requested to implement the prohibition of sales of unhealthy foods in educational institutions and promote healthy food options in canteens to curb the ongoing epidemic of NCDs effectively by reducing the consumption of unhealthy ultra-processed of HFSS foods.', the notice further reads.