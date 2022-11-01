TSCHE to commence registration for LAWCET, PGCLET counselling session from tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Physical verification of special category certificates (CAP/NCSS) will be held in Hyderabad between November 14 and November 16 on the basis of slot booking.

Telangana: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the registration for counselling sessions of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET 2022) from tomorrow. Afterwards, the candidates can verify their documents and pay the application fee for the courses at the official website of the Telangana government (lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in) till November 12.

After the document uploading process for LAWCET and PGLCET choice filling and web option window will be opened on the website from November 18 to 20.

The list of selected candidates will be published on November 22 and these candidates can further report at the concerned colleges from November 23 to 26. The classes concerning both courses will commence on November 28.

