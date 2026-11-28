Many CAT candidates approach the questions thinking they are being tested on their ability to answer them. Toppers understand that it tests what they leave. In recent years, a 99th percentile has generally been about half the maximum marks, so the exam is designed so that even the best candidate won't attempt everything and shouldn't. The key is that all questions are worth the same, regardless of difficulty.

Here are the methodologies shared by Siddharth Shimpi, Program Director, School of Business, MIT-WPU, aspirants can follow to maximise score without attempting all questions -

A hard question isn't worth more than a 2-minute arithmetic question; it's just a bad option. Each section is 40 minutes, and every question competes for a limited resource; the question isn't "Can I solve this?" but "Is this the best use of my next 2 minutes?" In this context, CAT is not really a math or language test. Still, it tests your ability to calculate opportunity cost, and the candidate who does so accurately wins. Selection becomes a method rather than a mood when it is built into each section. In Quant, do a brief first scan of the questions and sort them into those you can solve now, those you can solve later, and those you don't bother with; then follow a sixty-second rule: If you don't see a clear way to solve the problem within sixty seconds, mark it and move on. In DILR, the unit of selection is the set (not the question).

The first four or five minutes spent reading all the sets before taking a stab at the two or three you can get right away are worth more than any shortcut, since a half-read set with ambiguous constraints is the deepest time sink in the paper. For VARC, select passages by genre and number of questions, and consider TITA verbal questions (no negative marking) as low-risk attempts. Use arithmetic for guessing, not instinct. The +3/−1 scheme means that if you make a random guess out of 4 possible options, you have an expected value of zero; if you eliminate one, the expected value becomes positive (+0.33); and if you eliminate two, the expected value becomes positive (+1). Rational guess-and-check is informed guessing; spraying answers is not. The old rule about accuracy still holds – 25 out of 35 shots at 90 percent accuracy is better than 35 at 70 percent.

Psychology is the hardest part of selection. It's the hard questions that attract intelligent aspirants, and after three minutes of investment, the sunk-cost effect makes the aspirant think, sit for one more minute, and crack it. Toppers step back without regret, knowing another easy question is available. This is a learned discipline developed through mocks. Post-mock analysis should scrutinize decisions rather than answers: Which questions took too long and didn't help you; which questions were quick and simple but you didn't attempt because you were bogged down elsewhere. This audit produces more than 15 personal maps that no coaching module can provide: Strengths, Traps, and Timing.

The map lets you read the paper on test day like a portfolio manager reads a market: you allocate time to the highest-yielding opportunities and sell quickly when they aren't. To reach the 99th percentile, it's not about solving more problems; it's about solving the right ones.

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