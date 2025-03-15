Telangana weather: Schools shift to half-day schedule starting today amid scorching heat Telangana weather: The schools that have been designated as SSC examination centers will operate from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm to accommodate exam-related activities.

Telangana weather: With temperatures soaring across the state, the Telangana School Education Department has announced a half-day schedule for schools starting today (March 15). The decision follows an early onset of summer, with several districts already witnessing temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

Here are revised school timings-

As per the directive, all government-aided and private primary, upper primary, and high schools will function from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm from March 15 to April 23. To ensure that students do not miss their mid-day meals, schools will provide lunch at 12:30 pm before students are sent home. The revised schedule aims to protect children and staff from exposure to extreme heat during peak afternoon hours.

The Director of School Education has clarified that special coaching sessions for Class X students preparing for public examinations will continue as planned. The last working day for the 2024-25 academic year has been set for April 23 (Wednesday). Schools will then break for summer vacation from April 24 to June 11 with the new academic year scheduled to commence on June 12.

To ensure smooth implementation of the half-day schedule, Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Education Department officials have been directed to monitor school compliance. The initiative forms part of broader efforts to safeguard students and teachers from the scorching summer heat.

Telangana is currently experiencing hot and dry conditions, with temperatures breaching 40°C in multiple districts of the state.

On Friday (March 14), Kaddam Peddur (Nirmal district) recorded the highest temperature of 40.7°C followed closely by 40.6°C in Bela (Adilabad), as per the Telangana Development Planning Society’s weather bulletin. Earlier, the Telangana government issued an advisory for residents to beat the heat.