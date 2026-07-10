Telangana schools not to have second Saturday holiday on July 11; know why

Hyderabad:

The schools in Telangana will not have their second Saturday holiday on July 11. The decision has been taken by the School Education department to compensate for the academic time lost as it extended summer vacation in the month of June. The schools in the state were set to reopen on June 12 after summer vacations, however, the schools reopened on June 15 as June 13 was the second Saturday and June 14 being Sunday, as per reports.

State-wise list of school holidays due to rainfall

Uttarakhand: The schools in Uttarakhand were closed today, July 10 following heavy rainfall and an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). All government, government-aided, private schools and Anganwadi centres was closed today in Dehradun, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Tehri and Haridwar.

Delhi-NCR: The schools in Ghaziabad were closed today, July 10 due to IMD's forecast of extremely heavy rainfall. The district administration has declared a holiday on July 10 from nursery to Class 12 for schools in Ghaziabad however, school holiday has not been announced for Delhi and Noida. The schools in Ghaziabad were also closed on July 9 due to heavy rains.

School holidays list in July

Rath Yatra

Schools in Odisha, West Bengal and Manipur are likely to be closed on July 16 for annual Rath Yatra festival. Rath Yatra festival is a major celebration in Odisha, West Bengal and Manipur. Meanwhile, Rath Yatra is not a designated school holiday for Delhi and NCR areas of Noida and Ghaziabad.

Harela

Schools and colleges may remain closed in parts of Himachal Pradesh for the traditional festival - Harela.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee birth anniversary

West Bengal will observe statewide public holiday on July 6 to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Schools and colleges will be closed on July 6 as it's a government holiday.

Guru Purnima

For Guru Purnima which is scheduled to fall on July 29, schools and colleges are likely to be closed in states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh.

Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day

Schools in Punjab, Haryana are likely to remain closed on July 31 to mark the Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day.

Also Read | School holiday today due to heavy rains; Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Kerala, check state-wise list