The Telangana government on Sunday announced that schools will run only for half-day, in view of the rising heat in the state.

In an order released by the Telangana Directorate of School Education, the government said that the school timings will be from 8 am to 12.30 pm from tomorrow until the end of the academic year.

Check the official statement here:

