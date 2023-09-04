Teachers Day 2023 on September 5: Key ideas to deliver remarkable speech at school

Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 across India in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a great teacher of India. He was the first Vice-President of India and India's second President. Dr S Radhakrishnan started his career as a teacher and later became a philosopher, scholar and politician. His birthday became a significant day in India's history as a result of his dedicated efforts towards education.
This day holds supremacy as its objective to commemorate this day is the same, to honor teachers across the country who lead us on the path of knowledge and wisdom. To recognise and celebrate each teacher's contribution and efforts, schools organise various programmes on this day. Students showcase their love and admiration by delivering speeches, dance, songs, dramas, etc. as a mark of respect for their teachers.
Students who are preparing speech on Teachers' Day are required to focus on some important points which should be included in their speech.
Teachers' Day 2023 Speech: Key Ideas for Students
- Students must start their speech by showing gratitude towards head of the school, principal, teachers and friends.
- Next, include some old sayings poems on stanzas/dohas written in the glory of teachers. For e.g., "Parents are our first teachers and teachers are our second parents."
- Appreciating the efforts of a teacher, one can add that from laying the foundation stone to helping us overcome life's obstacles, teachers have always been there to help and guide us to shape ourselves right.
- Adding more to their speech, students can explain, why Teachers' Day is celebrated and why the date September 5 is chosen for this.
- Teacher who is also known as a "Guru" from ancient time is considered a creator, preserver and also the destroyer. Students can also describe some qualities of teachers.
- One can also describe the role of teachers in India from ancient times, the way they were worshipped the position they hold in kingdoms, the role they play in the life of princes, the role of Ashrams and Gurukuls.
- Students can conclude their speech by informing students about the teachers' day celebration theme for this year and expressing gratitude to honourable teachers.