Teachers Day 2023 on September 5: Key ideas to deliver remarkable speech at school

Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 across India in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a great teacher of India. He was the first Vice-President of India and India's second President. Dr S Radhakrishnan started his career as a teacher and later became a philosopher, scholar and politician. His birthday became a significant day in India's history as a result of his dedicated efforts towards education.

This day holds supremacy as its objective to commemorate this day is the same, to honor teachers across the country who lead us on the path of knowledge and wisdom. To recognise and celebrate each teacher's contribution and efforts, schools organise various programmes on this day. Students showcase their love and admiration by delivering speeches, dance, songs, dramas, etc. as a mark of respect for their teachers.

Students who are preparing speech on Teachers' Day are required to focus on some important points which should be included in their speech.

Teachers' Day 2023 Speech: Key Ideas for Students