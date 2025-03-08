TANCET hall ticket 2025 download link active on tancet.annauniv.edu, check exam dates The TANCET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on March 22, 2025. The MCA exam will be held in the morning session, followed by the MBA exam in the afternoon session.

The Anna University Chennai has released the admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA) PG 2025 entrance exams on Saturday. Candidates who are going to appear for these exams can check and download TANCET hall ticket 2025 via the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates would be required to fill in their registration number and date of birth to access the hall ticket.