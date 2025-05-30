Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on June 2, TN Transport corporation deploys 2,510 special buses for students The summer break, which commenced on April 25, is officially drawing to a close. To facilitate students, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department has announced 2,510 special buses from Friday to manage the expected surge in travel as families return from their holidays.

Summer vacations in Tamil Nadu's schools are coming to an end. There are speculations about the duration of school holidays due to adverse weather conditions. However, the state government has confirmed that schools across the state will open on June 2, as originally scheduled. The summer break, which commenced on April 25, is officially drawing to a close.

To facilitate students, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department has announced 2,510 special buses from Friday to manage the expected surge in travel as families return from their holidays. Starting today, 570 buses will operate from Chennai’s Koyambedu terminal to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, and other towns. The remaining 605 will run on May 31.

The department has deployed 100 special buses for Coimbatore, which will depart for Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru on May 30. On May 31, 90 buses will operate. Additionally, 250 special buses will run from cities such as Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various towns in Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, the department has stated that more buses will be added if necessary. Passengers are advised to book tickets in advance to avoid overcrowding and ensure a smooth journey.

States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha are closing schools early due to heat waves. Education authorities are prepared to extend the holidays if temperatures continue to rise. In West Bengal, along with areas in Odisha and Una in Himachal Pradesh, officials are keeping reopening dates flexible to prioritise the well-being of students. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the monsoon will arrive early on May 27, which could impact school schedules in the southern regions. Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with the respective school authorities for latest updates.