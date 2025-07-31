Tamil Nadu mother-daughter duo crack NEET together: Mother secures MBBS seat, daughter awaits her turn On July 30, Amuthavalli attended medical counselling under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities category and secured admission at the Government Medical College in Virudhunagar, close to her hometown. She scored 147 marks in NEET.

Chennai:

In a rare and inspiring instance of shared ambition and perseverance, a 49-year-old physiotherapist and her teenage daughter from Tamil Nadu have both cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) together. While the mother has already secured admission to a government medical college, the daughter is preparing to begin her own MBBS journey.

An unforgettable milestone in a family’s journey: From missed dreams to a second chance Amuthavalli Manivannan, who hails from Tenkasi district, had once dreamt of becoming a doctor nearly three decades ago. But after being unable to secure an MBBS seat back then, she pursued a degree in physiotherapy instead. Now, her long-lost dream has found a revival through her daughter.

“My ambition was rekindled after I saw my daughter preparing for NEET. She was my biggest inspiration. I borrowed her books and started studying again,” said a jubilant Amuthavalli.

Learning together, growing together

Amuthavalli’s daughter, M Samyuktha, a CBSE student, had enrolled in NEET coaching and diligently studied her material, the same material that later became her mother’s study guide. Samyuktha, who scored 450 marks in NEET, said she found it easier to retain information by explaining it aloud, often to her mother.

“My father is a lawyer and was never keen on medicine, but my mother, with her medical background, understood and supported me,” Samyuktha explained.

Admission secured under PwD quota

On July 30, Amuthavalli attended medical counselling under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD) category and secured admission at the Government Medical College in Virudhunagar, close to her hometown. She scored 147 marks in NEET.

The counselling was held by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, covering special categories including PwD, children of ex-servicemen, eminent sportspersons, and the 7.5% reservation for government school students.

Daughter’s dream: To study independently

While her mother’s dream has finally come true, Samyuktha is yet to begin her medical journey. She has made it clear that she does not want to attend the same college as her mother, preferring instead to study elsewhere, possibly outside Tamil Nadu. She qualifies to compete under both the general and SC quotas.

“I want my own path, my own experience. I’d like to compete in the general quota and maybe go outside the state,” she told reporters confidently.

Family support makes the difference

Amuthavalli credited the family’s success to their collective spirit and strong support system. She expressed heartfelt gratitude toward her husband, a lawyer, for standing by both of them through their preparation.

“He was our biggest cheerleader. He encouraged us to chase our dreams together,” she said.

A story of hope, persistence, and late beginnings

This unique mother-daughter milestone stands as a glowing example that it’s never too late to chase your dreams, and that inspiration often comes from the most unexpected corners- sometimes even from your child.