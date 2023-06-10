'Syllabus will be completed despite delayed opening of schools', says TN Education Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu schools latest news

The schools in Tamil Nadu will complete the syllabus within the timeline despite the delayed opening of schools after summer vacation, said TN School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday. The TN school education department will take all necessary steps on this behalf. Amid the heat wave in the state, the summer vacation for Standard 6 to 12 was extended till June 12 and for Standard 1 to 5, it was extended till June 14.

In all likelihood, Saturdays might turn out as working days for schools in order to enable the teachers to complete the portions on time, he said.

"We are planning to make Saturdays as working days for schools so that the students are not overburdened and the teachers could complete the portions," Poyyamozhi told reporters after inaugurating a silambam (martial arts) competition at a school here.

Though schools following the state board syllabus were scheduled to reopen on June 1 after the summer holidays, the state government announced reopening of the schools on June 12 for classes VI to XII and June 14 for classes I to V, in view of the heatwave conditions.

Explaining further, the Minister said "The delayed opening of schools will result in a shortfall of four hours per subject in this academic year. This shortage has to be overcome without burdening the students and overloading the teachers."

