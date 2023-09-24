SWAYAM 2023: Last date to apply for January session at swayam.nta.ac.in today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SWAYAM 2023 registration last date

SWAYAM 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registrations for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January session exam today, September 24. Candidates willing to apply for the SWAYAM January 2023 Semester can register online through the official website-- swayam.nta.ac.in. The fee payment window will be availablle till 11:50 PM on September 25.

Applicants who have successfully completed the registration process can make changes in their application form between September 26 and 28. NTA will conduct the SWAYAM exam for January 2023 semester for 389 Courses. The SWAYAM examination will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) format or in hybrid mode, pen and paper based.

SWAYAM courses are designed to attain the essential principles of education policy, including access, equity and quality. The SWAYAM courses are divided into four parts--

(1) Video lecture,

(2) Specially prepared reading material that can be downloaded/printed,

(3) Self-assessment tests through tests and quizzes and

(4) An online discussion forum for clearing the doubts.

"Courses delivered through SWAYAM are available free of cost to the learners, however learners wanting a SWAYAM certificate should register for the final proctored exams that come at a fee and attend in-person at designated centres on specified dates," reads an official statement.