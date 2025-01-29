Supreme Court dismisses domicile-based reservation for PG medical admissions, calls it violation of rights

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court

In a significant move, the Supreme Court has today dismissed the domicile-based reservation for PG medical admissions, calling it unconstitutional and violating the right to equality. A three-judge bench comprising Hrishikesh Roy, Sudhanshu Dhulia and S V N Bhatti said the admissions should be strictly based on merit even though it clarified that the verdict would not affect domicile-based reservations already granted by states.

“Residence-based reservation in PG medical courses is clearly violative of Article 14 of the Constitution. We are all domiciled in the territory of India. There is nothing like a provincial or state domicile. There is only one domicile. We are all residents of India. We have the right to choose residence anywhere in India and to carry out trade and profession anywhere in the country. The Constitution also gives us the right to choose admission in educational institutions across India”, said the top court.

Reservation can be granted in some cases

Further, the court stated that while reservation for students who reside in a particular state may be permissible to a certain degree in MBBS courses, it is impermissible in PG medical courses. The three-bench judgement clarified that the court decision would not affect domicile-based reservations already granted.

“The benefit of reservation in educational institutions, including medical colleges, for those who reside in a particular state can be given to a certain degree only in MBBS courses. But considering the importance of specialised doctors in PG medical courses, reservation in higher levels on the basis of residence would be violative of Article 14 of the Constitution,” said the judgment.

The top court was hearing appeals against the Punjab and Haryana High Court's 2019 decision regarding postgraduate admissions to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh. The High Court ruled that reservations based on domicile or residence were unconstitutional.