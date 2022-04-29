Summer vacation for all schools in Punjab to start early as heatwave worsens | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI School students use umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching sun on a hot summer day

The Punjab government on Friday announced that summer vacation for all schools in the state will begin on May 14 as the heatwave in the state has been worsening.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a tweet, said that considering the sudden intense heatwave and suggestions of thousands of parents and teachers, it has been decided to declare summer vacation in all schools of Punjab from May 14.

For the past several days, maximum temperatures have been hovering a few notches above the normal limits in Punjab and some of its neighboring states, including Haryana. On Friday, Bhatinda recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius and Patiala a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Amritsar was 42.3 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 43.2 degrees Celsius and Jalandhar 42.7 degrees Celsius.

