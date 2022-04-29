Friday, April 29, 2022
     
  Delhi records 2nd hottest April in 72 years with average monthly maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius: IMD
Summer vacation for all schools in Punjab to start early as heatwave worsens | Details

For the past several days, maximum temperatures have been hovering a few notches above the normal limits in Punjab and some of its neighboring states, including Haryana.

Sri Lasya
Chandigarh Published on: April 29, 2022 23:26 IST
School students use umbrellas to shield themselves from the
Image Source : PTI

School students use umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching sun on a hot summer day

The Punjab government on Friday announced that summer vacation for all schools in the state will begin on May 14 as the heatwave in the state has been worsening. 

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a tweet, said that considering the sudden intense heatwave and suggestions of thousands of parents and teachers, it has been decided to declare summer vacation in all schools of Punjab from May 14.

For the past several days, maximum temperatures have been hovering a few notches above the normal limits in Punjab and some of its neighboring states, including Haryana. On Friday, Bhatinda recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius and Patiala a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Amritsar was 42.3 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 43.2 degrees Celsius and Jalandhar 42.7 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Summer vacation to begin early in Bengal amid 'searing heatwave', announces govt | Details here

 

 

