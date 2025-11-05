Study Abroad: Aspire to pursue higher education form Asia's best institutes; Here's top 10 - QS Asia Rankings QS Asia Rankings 2026: In the recently released QS Asia Rankings 2026, The University of Hong Kong has bagged the top position in the QS Asia Rankings, followed by Peking University (Rank 2), Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and National University of Singapore jointly secured third spot.

New Delhi:

Lakh of students aspired to pursue higher education (UG, PG courses) from the best institutes in the world, but due to the recent stringent Visa rules in United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, students are opting to pursue their UG, PG programmes from the best institutes in Europe, Asia. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Singapore and Malaysia became the top study abroad destinations of Indian students, as per reports.

In the recently released QS Asia Rankings 2026, The University of Hong Kong has bagged the top position in the QS Asia rankings 2026, followed by Peking University (Rank 2), Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and National University of Singapore jointly secured the third spot.

Students who are looking to pursue higher education from Asia's best institutes; here's the top 10

Rank 1: The University of Hong Kong

Rank 2: Peking University

Rank 3: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Rank 3: National University of Singapore

Rank 5: Fudan University

Rank 6: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Rank 7: City University of Hong Kong

Rank 7: The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Rank 9: Tsinghua University

Rank 10: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Over 1.8 million Indian students are studying in various abroad countries, as per the data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs. The top study abroad destinations are- United States (3,31,602), Canada (1,37,608), Australia (1,32,802), United Kingdom (98,890), Germany (49,483).

QS Asia Rankings 2026: List of top 10 Indian institutes

Rank 59: IIT Delhi

Rank 64: IISc Bangalore

Rank 70: IIT Madras

Rank 71: IIT Bombay

Rank 77: IIT Kanpur

Rank 77: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 114: IIT Roorkee

Rank 115: IIT Guwahati

Rank 156: Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

Rank 206: Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal.

The QS University Rankings was based on these following parameters- academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, international research network, citations per paper, papers per faculty, staff with PhD, international faculty, international students, and inbound and outbound exchange students.

The Indian institutes witnessed a decline in performance in these following metrics- citations per paper’ metric, faculty-student ratio, International student ratio.

ALSO READ: