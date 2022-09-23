Follow us on Image Source : PTI SSC MTS Result 2022 Tier 1: Date expected soon, answer keys released | Details

Highlights Candidates who appeared for the SSC MTS Tier 1 exam can expect results soon.

The preliminary answer keys have also been released by the commission.

The result date is likely to be shared soon, and could be released by month-end.

SSC MTS Result 2022 Tier 1: Candidates who appeared for the Staff Selection Commission Multi-tasking Staff (SSC MTS) Tier 1 exam in July this year, can expect a date of results soon. The preliminary answer keys have also been released by the commission and the results are now eagerly awaited. As per the information. SSC MTS Result 2022 tier 1 date is likely to be shared soon. The results are expected this month on ssc.nic.in.

Sources have hinted that the SSC MTS results might be announced by September 29. It is likely that the Tier I result would be released by end of September or latest by October.

The commission, however, has not shared any date for the same. SSC MTS Tier I examination was conducted from July 5, 2022, to July 22, 2022. The provisional answer keys were released and objections were received till August 7, 2022.

The candidates who qualify would then have to appear for the second tier or Tier II Written examination. The SSC MTS Tier II Examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 6, 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website ssc.nic.in for the latest update on the same.