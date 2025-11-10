Singing 'Vande Mataram' to be compulsory in all UP schools, colleges: CM Yogi Adityanath Vande Mataram was penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in Sanskrit and Bengali. It appeared first in his 1882 novel Anandamath and comprises six verses. Since then, it was sung in most of the political protests and meetings.

Gorakhpur:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that singing "Vande Mataram" will be made compulsory in all schools and educational institutions across the state. Addressing an 'Ekta Yatra' (Unity March) in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said the move aims to instill a sense of respect, unity, and pride among citizens for Bharat Mata and the motherland.

He added that reciting the national song would serve as a reminder of India’s cultural heritage and strengthen patriotic values among students. "There should be a sense of respect for the national song Vande Mataram. We will make the recital of 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in all educational institutions in UP so that every citizen in UP is filled with a sense of respect for Bharat Mata and Matrubhoomi," he said while addressing the gathering.

Essential for all schools and colleges to recite Vande Mataram

Chief Minister emphasised that it is essential for all schools and colleges to recite Vande Mataram, calling it a vital practice to strengthen the spirit of nationalism among students.

He said that it is important to identify and address elements that weaken national unity and integrity, stressing that such awareness will help the nation counter those who may seek to challenge India’s sovereignty and cohesion in the future.

"Expressing gratitude to the national song, Vande Mataram, this song should be recited and sung publicly in every school and college. This is essential for everyone. We must identify the factors that weaken national unity and integrity. We must effectively counter them so that no Jinnahs are born in the future to challenge India's integrity. Today's Ekta Yatra is calling for widespread public awareness," Adityanath said.

150 years of Vande Mataram

The announcement by the Chief Minister came just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long commemoration of Vande Mataram to mark 150 years of the national song at an event in Delhi.

The celebration, which began on November 7, 2024, will continue until November 7, 2026, honouring the iconic song that inspired India’s freedom struggle and continues to serve as a symbol of national pride and unity.

Penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, "Vande Mataram" was officially adopted as India's national song by the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950.

Speaking at the inaugural event, PM Modi said the commemoration would serve as a new source of inspiration for the nation. "Vande Mataram is a true symbol of India’s unity, having inspired generations. As we mark 150 years of Vande Mataram today, it will fill every Indian with new energy and pride," he said.

The Prime Minister further noted that the song embodies the spirit of Bharat Mata, adding, "The essence of Vande Mataram is Bharat, Maa Bharati... India as a nation emerged as a gem that endured every blow of the past and yet attained immortality through unity and resilience."

