Schools to open in Assam from tomorrow as weather condition improves, read official order

The Assam government has announced that physical classes will resume tomorrow, September 25, for all government, provincialized, and private schools in Kamrup Metro. The decision has been taken following improvements in the region's weather conditions.

District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) has reversed its earlier order issued on September 23, which had mandated school closures from September 24 to 27 due to rising temperatures and student health concerns, including fainting and dehydration.

The official order reads, 'All government, provincialized, and private schools in Kamrup Metro are to continue with normal classes from tomorrow, i.e., from 25 September 2024.” The reopening will be accompanied by revised school hours, with classes scheduled from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM to minimize students' exposure to the midday heat.'

Initially, the decision to close all schools were taken due to rising temperatures and reports of students experiencing health issues such as fainting and dehydration. The DEEO had prioritized the student's safety, prompting the temperature closure of educational institutions in the district.

Revised timings to continue

To ensure student safety, the revised school timings will be implemented, with classes scheduled from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM to minimize exposure to midday heat. Schools are directed to follow these revised timings during the remaining warm days. Students, parents, and staff are advised to take necessary precautions to stay hydrated and protected from the heat during school hours.