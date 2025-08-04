Schools shut in Prayagraj till August 7 as heavy rains wreak havoc in Uttar Pradesh The situation has worsened in Prayagraj, where the District Magistrate has ordered all schools to remain shut until August 7 as a safety measure.

Prayagraj:

Relentless rains and rising river levels have thrown life out of gear in several parts of Uttar Pradesh. The situation has worsened in Prayagraj, where the District Magistrate has ordered all schools to remain shut until August 7 as a safety measure.

With heavy downpours continuing and excess water being released from barrages, rivers across major districts like Prayagraj, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Jhansi, Agra, Kanpur Dehat and Kanpur Nagar are swelling dangerously.

Authorities on high alert

Authorities are on high alert as floodwaters begin to inch closer to residential areas, and emergency services are being mobilised in the most affected regions. Meanwhile, the state government has urged people to stay indoors, avoid riverbanks, and follow safety advisories strictly.

UP reels under heavy rain

The state received 14.2 mm of rainfall on Sunday, with 24 districts receiving heavy rainfall. In Prayagraj, due to heavy rains for the last few days, the water level of Ganga and Yamuna is above the danger mark of 84.73 metres since Saturday, due to which more than 200 villages of the district and about 60 settlements of the city have been flooded.

According to the data released by the district administration, the water level of the Yamuna River was recorded at 86.04 metres in Naini at 8 am on Monday, while the water level of Ganga River was recorded at 86.03 metres in Phaphamau.

