Schools in Varanasi's urban areas to hold online classes up to class 8 till Saturday due to this reason

The district administration on Thursday announced the shifting of physical classes to online mode till Saturday amid a rise in the number of pilgrims in Varanasi.

The authorities ordered the closure of schools in urban areas and asked them to hold online classes for students up to class 8.

Varanasi is witnessing a surge in the number of pilgrims amid the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Basic Education Officer Arvind Kumar Pathak said as per the instructions of the Varanasi district magistrate, all government, government-aided, CBSE, ICSE and other board-affiliated English and Hindi medium schools up to class 8 in the city's urban areas will remain closed till February 8 and operate online only.

Schools in rural areas will remain open, he said.

Crucial administrative tasks such as DBT processing and Aadhaar seeding and maintenance activities like repairs, painting and 'Operation Kayakalp' will continue in government and aided schools.

Teachers and staff have been directed to be present at schools to oversee these activities, he added.

Pathak said any scheduled training programmes in schools will be conducted as per the pre-decided schedule.

(With PTI inputs)