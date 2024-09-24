76 schools in Patna to remain shut till THIS date as Ganga continues to flow above danger mark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ganga River continues to flow above the danger mark in Patna.

As the Ganga River continues to flow above the danger level in several parts of Bihar's capital, the Patna district administration has extended the closure of 76 government schools in rural areas until September 26. The decision was made to ensure the safety of students and teachers amid the ongoing flood-like situation. In a circular by Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, it was noted that "a total of 76 schools across eight blocks of Patna district will remain closed due to the elevated water levels in the Ganga."

Initially, the Patna district administration had ordered the closure of schools until September 21. However, with no improvement in the situation, the decision has now been extended to ensure safety as the conditions remain unchanged.

Ganga flowing above danger mark

As per a statement by the district administration, the Ganga was flowing above the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat (48.60 m), Hathidah (41.76 m) and Digha Ghat (50.45 m) on Monday morning. The rising water levels in several rivers across other districts are impacting low-lying areas. The state Disaster Management Department (DMD) said Additional Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit held a virtual review meeting with officials from 12 districts to assess the situation and ensure preparedness for potential rise in water levels.

According to the DMD, approximately 12 districts along the Ganga are experiencing flood-like conditions, affecting around 13.56 lakh people in low-lying areas. A total of 376 village panchayats have been impacted, with many residents evacuated to camps, it said. The 12 affected districts are Patna, Buxar, Saran, Vaishali, Bhojpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Katihar and Munger.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar makes aerial survey

Last week, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of Patna and Vaishali districts to assess the rising water levels of the Ganga. Recent rainfall has led to increased water levels, posing a threat of inundation of nearby areas. According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Kumar emphasised that relief and rescue operations must be prioritised in affected regions. Officials have been instructed to remain vigilant and to camp in the impacted areas, ensuring adherence to guidelines during emergencies.

(With PTI inputs)

