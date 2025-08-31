Schools in Jammu region to remain closed till September 1 due to incessant rain Authorities have ordered the closure of all government and private schools across Jammu Division on September 1, 2025, due to persistent heavy rains, landslides, and unsafe conditions.

New Delhi:

The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) announced on Sunday that all schools in Jammu Division both government and private will remain closed till September 1, 2025. The decision comes amid continuous heavy rainfall and landslides affecting the hilly areas of the region. The order, signed by Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director School Education Jammu, referenced earlier closure directives.

Previous closures amid heavy rainfall

Earlier, on August 29, the Jammu and Kashmir government had ordered the closure of all schools in the Jammu region until August 30 due to heavy rains and flooding. Alongside the closure, school heads were instructed to assess the feasibility of conducting online classes for students in Classes 9 to 12 where adequate infrastructure and internet connectivity exist.

Jammu Division has experienced record rainfall over recent days, resulting in severe disruptions. The death toll from rain-related incidents has reached 45. Flooding and waterlogging have rendered many school premises unsuitable for physical classes. Additionally, blocked, eroded roads and the risk of landslides, mudslides, and falling stones in hilly areas have heightened safety concerns for daily travel to schools.

Authorities are closely monitoring the weather and ground conditions. Further instructions on school reopening will be issued once the situation stabilizes.