Schools in Jammu division to remain closed on August 18 amid bad weather conditions Jammu weather update: The order will be applicable to all government and private schools alike, aimed at safeguarding the well-being of students, teachers, and staff during the ongoing spell of adverse weather.

Jammu:

The Directorate of School Education, Jammu, has announced the closure of all schools across the division for Monday (August 18), citing inclement and adverse weather conditions. The directive applies uniformly to both government-run and private educational institutions, ensuring that students, teachers, and staff remain safe amid the prevailing weather situation.

Precautionary decision

Authorities emphasised that the decision has been taken purely as a precautionary measure in light of the deteriorating weather conditions and the need to safeguard students’ welfare.

J&K Chief Secretary visits injured in Kishtwar coudburst

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Sunday visited the injured victims of the devastating Kishtwar cloudburst at Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu. The cloudburst, which struck Chisoti village in Kishtwar on August 14, triggered flash floods that left 61 people dead and over 116 injured. Dulloo said that 61 bodies have so far been recovered from the debris, while 116 persons were rescued alive in ongoing operations.

Medical care for victims

During his visit, Dulloo was briefed by a team of doctors led by GMC Principal Dr. Ashutosh Gupta about the condition of the more than 50 admitted patients. He informed the media that around 50–55 people with minor injuries were treated at hospitals in Paddar and Kishtwar and later discharged, while nearly 60 patients remain admitted at GMC Jammu for further treatment.

Security forces and agencies in relief efforts

The Chief Secretary highlighted the coordinated rescue operation being carried out by CISF, CRPF, Indian Army, J&K Police, BRO, and NHPC teams, involving around 400–450 personnel working round-the-clock with heavy machinery. He stressed that, contrary to some exaggerated media reports, the official death toll stands at 61, based on bodies retrieved from the site.

Another cloudburst in Kathua adds to death count

On the same day, Kathua district was also hit by heavy rains, resulting in a cloudburst and landslide that caused the death of seven people, including five children, in Jodh Ghati and Bagra villages. Six others were injured and were airlifted to the military hospital in Pathankot. The calamity also submerged several low-lying areas after water levels rose sharply.