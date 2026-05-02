Schools in Delhi directed not to collect fees for more than a month at a time: Delhi govt

New Delhi:

Schools in Delhi directed not to collect fees for more than a month at a time, the Directorate of Education (DoE) warned educational institutions of strict action for violating norms. The directive reiterated that schools must not "mandate, require, or compel payment" of fees for a period exceeding one calendar month in a single instalment.

"No school shall, in any manner whatsoever, mandate, require, or compel any parent or guardian to pay fees for a period exceeding one calendar month in a single instalment. It is, however, clarified that parents or guardians who, of their own volition and without any coercion or pressure or inducement, find it convenient to pay fees for more than one month in a single instalment may be permitted to do so," DoE notification mentioned. The order stated that no school should make an advance fee payment a precondition for admission, continued enrolment, or access to any student services, as reported by news agency PTI.

"All schools are required to display this order prominently on their notice boards and upload it on their official websites within seven working days," it said. Citing provisions under the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, the Directorate warned that non-compliance could invite serious action, including withdrawal of recognition or even takeover of school management. The DoE said the measure aims to ensure equitable access to education and safeguard the interests of parents, particularly those from low-and middle-income groups, PTI reported.