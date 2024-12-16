Schools, colleges in Delhi-NCR to shift classes up to Class V to hybrid mode under GRAP-3

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools, and colleges in Delhi-NCR to shift classes to hybrid

In a significant move, the government has announced the closure of all schools and colleges in Delhi/NCR. This includes the schools and colleges located in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar. This move has been taken in view of the extremely unfavourable meteorological conditions. According to the orders, Classes up to Class V will be conducted in hybrid mode under GRAP 3. Students and parents will have the option to choose online education wherever it is available. Students and parents have been advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for more updates.

Delhi/NCR AQI dips

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced the implementation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) with an immediate effect. This decision comes in response to extremely unfavourable meteorological conditions, including calm winds and a very low mixing height, which have led to a significant deterioration in air quality. As a result, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has escalated to the higher end of the ‘Very Poor’ category. The revised GRAP schedule, issued on December 13, 2024, now mandates stricter measures to combat the pollution levels in the region.

What was said in the official order?

"Considering the highly unfavourable meteorological conditions including calm winds and very low mixing height leading the AQI of Delhi into the higher end of the very poor category, the panel's sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan decides to impose stage 3 of the revised GRAP schedule (issued on Friday) in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," an official order said.

According to the reports, Delhi's AQI stood at 362 at 2 pm. Due to a dip in the AQI, the centre's air quality panel invoked restrictive measures under stage three of the air pollution control plan.

GRAP 3 categories into four categories

During winters, Delhi frequently enforces restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which categorises air quality into four stages -- Stage I (Poor) with AQI between 201 and 300, Stage II (Very Poor) between 301 and 400, Stage III (Severe) between 401 and 450, and Stage IV (Severe Plus) for AQI above 450.