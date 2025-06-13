Schools closed in this district of Kerala for two days due to heavy rain, check when classes will resume Due to heavy rains in several parts of Kerala, a district has announced the closure of all educational institutions, including anganwadis, professional colleges, and tuition centres for two days on June 14 and 15 due to a heavy rain alert. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi:

All educational institutions in Kannur district, Kerala—including anganwadis, professional colleges, and tuition centres—have been ordered to close on June 14 and 15. This decision follows a heavy rain alert issued by the rain forecast department. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is expected to experience rainfall over the next five days due to westerly winds and a cyclonic circulation over northern Karnataka. The IMD has indicated that heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely in various parts of the state from June 14 to 17.

IMD issues alerts in parts of Kerala

The weather forecast department has issued alerts in various parts of the states. As per the information, the department has issued an orange alert in 10 districts of the state for the day, and a yellow alert in four districts. Apart from this, the weather department has issued a red alert for two districts, an orange alert in nine districts and a yellow alert in two districts for Saturday. The department has warned civilians against going fishing along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast from Friday to June 17 in view of the possibility of strong winds and bad weather along the coastline.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. The monsoon had arrived in the state early on May 24 and caused widespread damage to public and private property, inundated roads and low-lying areas, uprooted trees and electricity poles across the state due to heavy rains and strong winds.

The incessant monsoon rains continued to lash various parts of the state till around May 31 and then the downpour reduced. The rains are now expected to get heavier in the coming days, according to the IMD.

(With Inpurts from PTI)