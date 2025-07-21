Schools closed in these districts of Uttar Pradesh due to Kanwar Yatra, know when classes will resume The district administrations in several regions of Uttar Pradesh have declared a holiday in schools due to Shivratri scheduled for July 23. This decision has been made to prevent disruptions caused by the large movements of pilgrims. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

The district administration in several regions of Uttar Pradesh has temporarily suspended classes due to Shivratri, scheduled for July 23. The administration has taken this move to avoid disruptions caused by the massive movement of pilgrims. Recently, the district administrations of Noida and Ghaziabad have released an order regarding the closure of schools.

When and where will schools remain closed?

According to the notice, all schools in Noida (classes 1 to 12) will remain closed on July 23 due to the Kanwar Yatra, while schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed until July 23. The administration has permitted online classes on that day to ensure academic continuity while managing the Kanwar movement.

Other than Noida and Ghaziabad, Schools in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bareilly, and Badaun are closed from July 16 to July 23 due to anticipated traffic bottlenecks and safety concerns. With a considerable surge in footfall expected along key pilgrimage routes, officials have issued orders aiming to ensure smooth vehicular flow and safeguard school-going children.

In Meerut, all schools are closed due to the increased movement of devotees. According to the orders, all schools in the district are closed till July 23.

In Muzaffarnagar, the administration has also instructed all school heads to close all schools till July 23, citing the increased movement of devotees and the resulting need for traffic regulation. The officials have warned of strict penalties against non-compliance.

In Bareilly, all schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, UP Board, and vocational streams within a 5-km radius of Delhi Road and Badaun Road will remain closed on all four Mondays of the Sawan month.

When will classes resume?

Schools will resume normal physical classes from July 24. Students have been advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for more details.