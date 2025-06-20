Schools closed in these districts of Odisha for two days due to diarrhea outbreak, details inside Schools in two districts of Odisha have been closed for two days due to diarrhea outbreak. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for latest updates. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Odisha government has declared a two-day holiday for all schools and anganwadi centres in Jajpur and Bhadrak districts. This decision has been made in light of a diarrhoea outbreak. According to the official order, schools in Jajpur district will remain closed until June 24, and those in Bhadrak will be closed until June 21. Both district administrations have issued separate orders in this regard. Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with the school authorities for the latest updates.

Schools reopen today in parts of state

Notably, schools and anganwadi centres across Odisha, except for those in Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack, reopened today following the summer vacation break. Earlier, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond stated that collectors have been authorised to decide on the reopening of schools in three diarrhoea-affected districts – Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Cuttack – considering the prevailing situation.

"The state government is very concerned about the diarrhoea outbreak. We have asked officials to monitor the situation closely in the vulnerable districts before resuming school activities," Gond said.

The Odisha government is on high alert and has intensified containment measures. According to a report by a health department official on Wednesday, two individuals had died in Jajpur district, bringing the death toll to 13. The latest casualties were reported from the Vyasanagar area in the district. A total of 196 patients are currently receiving treatment at various healthcare facilities in Jajpur, he added. Gond stated that the state government has implemented several precautionary measures for the safety of students.

Schools to provide boiled water, hot mid-day meals

Schools lacking water purification systems have been asked to provide boiled drinking water to students, while mid-day meal cooks have been instructed to serve hot meals, he said. Similar arrangements will be made in residential schools, the minister said. Emphasis will be laid on cleaning school premises and water tanks before reopening post the summer break, he said. Fast food stalls near school campuses will also remain shut as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, three joint teams of experts of the Centre and the state government visited Cuttack, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts on Thursday, and started field-level inspection and review, officials said.

These teams are monitoring various aspects of diarrhoea control and prevention programmes in these districts, they said.

(With Inputs from PTI)