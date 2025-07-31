Schools closed in Haryana, Punjab to pay homage to Shaheed Udham Singh on his martyrdom day Shaheed Udham Singh jayanti: The Punjab Government has issued an official notification declaring July 31 a gazetted holiday across the state. All government and private schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed.

Chandigarh:

In a significant move to commemorate the valour of one of India’s greatest freedom fighters, both the Punjab and Haryana governments have officially declared July 31 (Thursday), as a holiday for all schools across their states. The announcement comes in observance of Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti, a day that holds deep historical importance in India's freedom struggle.

Why July 31 is observed as Udham Singh martyrdom day?

Shaheed Udham Singh was executed on July 31, 1940, in London for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab. His act was in direct retaliation for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, where hundreds of innocent Indians were killed under British rule. Udham Singh's fearless sacrifice has since been etched into India’s historical memory, particularly in northern states like Punjab and Haryana.

Schools to remain closed in Punjab

The Punjab Government has issued an official notification declaring July 31 a gazetted holiday across the state. All government and private schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed. The announcement aligns with the broader state-wide tribute to Udham Singh’s legacy.

Haryana also observes school holiday

Following Punjab’s lead, the Haryana Government has also confirmed a school holiday for July 31. All educational institutions, including private and public schools, will be closed as a mark of respect. Students and staff are encouraged to take part in various commemorative programs or observe the day in reflection.

Shaheed Udham Singh Marg: Road renaming as tribute

In addition to the holiday, Punjab Cabinet Minister and AAP state president Aman Arora announced the renaming of the Bhawanigarh–Sunam road to Shaheed Udham Singh Marg. A formal naming ceremony will take place on July 31, attended by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. The renamed road connects to Sunam, the birthplace of Udham Singh, further reinforcing the significance of the tribute.

How is the day commemorated?

Across Punjab and Haryana, Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti is marked by patriotic ceremonies and educational activities, including-

Floral tributes and garlanding of statues and memorials

Patriotic speeches and essay competitions in schools

Documentary screenings on Udham Singh’s life and legacy

Social awareness drives focusing on colonial atrocities like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Community events and public processions, especially in Sunam, where thousands gather to honour the martyr

Sunam: At the heart of the commemoration

Sunam, located in Punjab’s Sangrur district, is the birthplace of Udham Singh and the epicenter of the annual observances. The town becomes a hub of patriotic fervour with cultural programs, public gatherings, and speeches led by local leaders and historians, reflecting on the sacrifice of a man who gave his life for India’s independence.

By declaring a school holiday and organising state-level tributes, the governments of Punjab and Haryana have reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the memory of Shaheed Udham Singh. The observance serves as a powerful reminder to the younger generation of the cost of freedom and the courage it demands.