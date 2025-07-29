Schools closed in 11 districts of Rajasthan due to heavy rains, flood, check when classes will resume Some districts like Jhalawar have extended the holidays. These include Jhalawar, Kota, Chittorgarh, Tonk, Bhilwara, Baran, Dungarpur, Dholpur, Salumber, Banswara, Ajmer.

Jaipur:

Schools have been closed in 11 districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday due to heavy rains and flood. Classes in these districts are likely to resume after the flood situation improves.

The development comes as heavy rains have led to flood-like conditions in many districts, including Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Kota, Pali and Sirohi, a MeT department official said.

Due to the overflowing rivers, gates of dams built on Chambal, Kalisindh and Banas river were opened.

Private school bus with 35 children stranded

A private school bus with 35 children on board got stuck on the Keral River culvert in Sirohi. Meanwhile, two bike riders were swept away while crossing the bridge of Bedach river in Chittorgarh, police said.

A flood-like situation occurred in Bhilwara's Bijolia area where a boat was seen rowing on flooded roads. Water overflowed up to 5 feet on the bridge of Eru river in Bhilwara.

Due to heavy rains in Jhalawar, the situation has worsened in about half a dozen villages. In Jaipur, the roads were flooded due to torrential rains in the evening, which led to jams on roads and trouble in low-lying areas.

Schools closed in 11 districts

In view of the warning of heavy rain, the administration declared a holiday for schools in 11 districts on July 29 as well. Some districts like Jhalawar have extended the holidays. These include Jhalawar, Kota, Chittorgarh, Tonk, Bhilwara, Baran, Dungarpur, Dholpur, Salumber, Banswara, Ajmer.

According to the Jaipur meteorological centre, heavy rainfall was recorded in Kota, Bhilwara, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Tonk, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Pali, Bundi, Baran, Banswara and Ajmer districts in the last 24 hours.

Highest rainfall recorded at 242 mm in Kota

Highest rainfall in east Rajasthan was recorded at 242 mm in Ramganj Mandi, Kota, and 235 mm in Jaitura, Bhilwara. In West Rajasthan, Bali in Pali district received the most rainfall at 88 mm, 61 mm rain was recorded in Bakani of Jhalawar, 43 mm in Atru of Baran, 26 mm in Chhabra, 64 mm in Bijolia of Bhilwara, 28 mm in Nainwan of Bundi and 31 mm in Behror of Alwar.

Radheshyam Sharma, director, Jaipur meteorological centre, said that the monsoon trough line has now returned to its normal position from the north, which is currently passing through Bikaner and Kota. Due to these seasonal activities, heavy rains are expected on Monday and in many districts on July 29 and 30th.

IMD issues red alert in 3 districts

The Meteorological Center Jaipur has issued a red alert in 3 districts, orange in 5 and yellow in 19 districts for Tuesday. Relief from the heavy rains can be expected only after August 1.

In Kota, State Education minister Madan Dilawar also visited rain affected areas in his constituency Ramganjmandi on Monday and took stock of the relief operation.

The minister, riding on a tractor, reached Kumbhkot Basti, where colonies were submerged with rainy water. He toured Haripura, Julmi, Deolikhurd, and Sandpur villages and supervised the flood situation.

Two Civil Defense teams and one SDRF team have been stationed in the Ramganjmandi area. An SDSF team is also stationed in Sultanpur and Pipalda.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

Nimisha Priya case: Death sentence of Kerala nurse cancelled in Yemen, says Grand Mufti's office