School timings to change? Education ministry releases new guidelines as heatwave grows | Details

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday released fresh guidelines for schools amid the rising heatwave in some parts of the country. It asked the schools to relax uniforms, and modify school timings, among other regulations. A torrid heatwave had sent the mercury soaring across large swathes of India with the temperature in Delhi rising to 46 degrees Celsius. The national capital also recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Here are the guidelines released by the Education ministry:

Schools may relax norms about uniforms and canvas shoes may be allowed instead of leather ones. Schools should ensure that fans are functional and also may arrange for power backup. Revise school timings, and restrict outdoor activities, Stock ORS and glucose sachets, and constantly motivate children. Closing schools due to the heatwave is not an option as offline classes have started from the new session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on May 5 chaired a meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness in which he stressed the need to take all measures to avoid deaths due to heatwave or fire incidents.

