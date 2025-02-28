School holidays in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division extended, check new schedule School holidays in the Kashmir and winter zones of the Jammu division have been extended. Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with their respective school authorities for the latest updates. Check details here.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir's School Education Department has extended the winter school holidays for all government and private schools up to the higher secondary level in the winter zones of Jammu Division. Sakina Itoo, the Minister of School and Higher Education, announced this extension.

In a post on X, she stated, "In response to the prevailing weather conditions in the valley, schools up to the higher secondary level will now reopen on March 7, 2025."

The official notice reads, ''The winter vacation declared vide government order number 521-JK (Edu) of 2024 dated 06.12.2025 for all government/private schools up to higher secondary level of Kashmir Division and winter zones of Jammu Division and are hereby extended upto March 6, 2025. The schools shall now reopen on March 7th, 2025 instead of March 1st, 2025''.

Normal life disrupted

Due to heavy snowfall in the valley, the normal life has been disrupted. The overnight snowfall on Friday affected rail, air and road connectivity on Friday as most parts of Kashmir were draped in a layer of white, according to an official. Landslides, mudslides and shooting stones were reported along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, they said. While the plains were lashed with rains, the higher reaches of the valley, including the tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam, received moderate to heavy snowfall. Srinagar, meanwhile, saw light snowfall. The weather is likely to improve from Friday afternoon, according to the weather office. The inclement weather affected traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, and disrupted rail connectivity, as well as flight operations at the Srinagar airport.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather updates

Several places in the valley including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Gurez, Zojila axis, Sadhna Top, Mughal Road, and many areas in Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts, recorded snowfall, weather officials said. Plains of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama districts, received their first snowfall this season.

Across Kashmir, minimum temperatures continue to settle several degrees below the freezing point, with fractional respite on Friday. The minimum and maximum temperatures, both, have been staying below normal in the Union Territory.

Low temperatures have led to the freezing of water supply lines and the forming of a thin layer of ice on the surface of several water bodies, including the Dal Lake.