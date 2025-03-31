School holidays in April 2025: Educational Institutions to remain closed on these dates, check full list here School holidays in April 2025: April is set to be packed with school holidays across India, as several important Hindu, Jain, and Christian festivals are lined up. Check out the list of holidays occurring this month.

School holidays: Schools across the country will have several holidays in April 2025 due to important religious and cultural festivals. These festive breaks offer students and their families a well-deserved respite from academics, allowing them to immerse themselves in cherished traditions, participate in rituals, explore new places, and spend quality time with their families.

April is set to be packed with school holidays across India, as several important Hindu, Jain, and Christian festivals are lined up. Parents can make the most of this festive month by planning short trips, special dinners, or simply enjoying precious moments together. While holiday calendars vary from state to state, here’s a look at the major festivals in April 2025 when schools are likely to remain closed.

School holidays in April

Ram Navami: April 6, 2025

The first school holiday of April comes with Ram Navami on April 6, marking the culmination of Chaitra Navratri. The day celebrates the birth of Lord Rama -- the seventh incarnation of Vishnu. Schools traditionally remain closed on this day.

Mahavir Jayanti: April 10, 2025

One of the most significant festivals for the Jain community, Mahavir Jayanti—also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak—celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir. This festival will be observed on April 10 and schools across most states are expected to remain closed in its honour.

Good Friday: April 18, 2025

Among the most important Christian observances, Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, or Black Friday, it is a day marked by prayer, fasting and charity. This year, Good Friday will be observed on April 18, with schools nationwide granting a holiday for the occasion.

