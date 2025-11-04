School Holidays Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Are schools, colleges closed on November 5? check state-wise list School Holidays Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Guru Nanak Jayanti is a gazetted holiday in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, where schools and colleges will be closed for the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations.

New Delhi:

Schools in various parts of India will be closed on Wednesday, November 5 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, widely celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti. Guru Nanak Jayanti is a gazetted holiday in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, where schools and colleges will be closed for the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations.

Schools and colleges in various states of India will enjoy public holiday tomorrow on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

School Holidays Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Check state-wise schools closure list

Punjab

Haryana

Chandigarh

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Mizoram

Odisha

Chandigarh

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Telangana

Arunachal Pradesh

Delhi

West Bengal.

November school holiday 2025 calendar

November 5 : Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 14: Children's Day

November 24: Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day.

November 8: Second Saturday

November 9: Sunday

November 16: Sunday

November 23: Sunday

November 30: Sunday.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is also referred to as Gurpurab or Guru Parv, is among the most revered festivals of Sikhism. It celebrates the birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and a spiritual master whose philosophy continues to guide harmony, compassion and truth.

The day is celebrated with utmost devotion all over the world. From lit-up gurudwaras and melancholic kirtans to langar seva and early morning parades, each practice is imbued with Guru Nanak's universal message: "Ek Onkar Satnam", or "There is one God, whose name is Truth."

Guru Nanak Jayanti will fall on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. This year is the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Kartik Purnima and the full moon day of the Kartik month is a highly sacred day in both the Sikh and Hindu calendars.