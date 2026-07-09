School holiday tomorrow due to heavy rains; Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Kerala, check state-wise list

New Delhi:

Heavy rains lashed several parts of India including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Mumbai, Karnataka and Kerala. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Delhi-NCR, with the national capital recorded 34.9 mm rainfall in just 3 hours from 2:30 to 5:30 am.

Amid the adverse weather conditions, the students and parents are quite anxious to know whether schools will be open or closed tomorrow, July 10. The students and parents are advised to check the official notifications issued by administrations and can contact schools on the same.

The schools in various parts of Uttar Pradesh like Ghaziabad was closed today due to heavy rainfall. The classes were suspended to Grade 8 in Mathura and Hathras. In Uttarakhand, all government and private educational institutions in Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital were closed today.

Schools in various parts in southern states of Kerala and Karnataka were closed today. In Kerala, schools and colleges closed in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram while in Karnataka, educational institutions remain closed in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks of Shivamogga district.

State-wise schools closure list due to heavy rainfall

Delhi-NCR: Will schools in Delhi and parts of NCR areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad be closed on Friday due to heavy downpour conditions? The IMD has issued red alert in national capital for today and the weather conditions likely to remain same for tomorrow. The students and parents are advised to check the DOE Delhi notifications on schools closure before planning to reach their schools tomorrow.

Weather forecasting agency Skymet warned that Ghaziabad, Noida, East Delhi, Baghpat, and Meerut could receive a staggering 180 mm to 250 mm of rainfall over the next 24 hours. Apart from Ghaziabad, the schools in other parts of Delhi-NCR are opened today. The district administrations of the NCR areas will take stock of the situations and announce school closures in their areas. The students and parents are advised to check the official notifications of the administrations before sending their wards to schools.

Uttarakhand: Due to incessant rainfalls in various parts of Uttarakhand since morning, landslides were reported in various parts of the state. Taking note of the adverse weather situations, schools in Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital were closed today and is likely to be closed on Friday, July 10.

Kerala: Heavy rains continued in parts of Kerala, with IMD issued an orange alert in three districts of the state for the day and yellow alert in six other districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Taking cognizance of the current weather conditions, schools and colleges were closed in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram. The students and parents can check the district administration notifications on schools closure for Friday, July 10.

Karnataka: Karnataka is receiving heavy rainfall for the past two to three days. The schools in various parts of the state - Hosanagar and Sagar taluks of Shivamogga district are closed today.

Mumbai: In Mumbai, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms returned after a brief respite, delaying suburban train services by 25-30 minutes and causing waterlogging in several areas. No school closures announced Mumbai, Pune and parts of Maharashtra today.

States like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Goa are also witnessing heavy rainfall conditions and may announce school holidays, work from home (WFH) if conditions worsen.

- Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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