School holiday Tamil Nadu: Will schools in Chennai, other districts closed tomorrow due to rains? School holiday Tamil Nadu: Will schools, educational institutions be closed tomorrow in Chennai, adjoining districts due to heavy rain? Read to know

New Delhi:

Due to continuous heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, schools in Chennai, other districts are likely to be closed tomorrow, November 19. However, as there is no official notification on the same, students and parents are advised to be in touch with their school authority before attending school.

At present, Chennai is witnessing heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal. Because of the heavy rains, schools were ordered to remain closed on Monday (November 17, 2025). Distrocts administrations had closed all government, private, and aided institutions in other districts such as Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Southern TN districts.

As heavy rains continue to lash Chennai, parents and students are wondering if schools will be closed on Wednesday (November 19) too. As per the IMD's weather forecast, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Theni districts.

In the wake of these developments, schools are expected to remain closed on 18 November, 2025 as precautionary measures. However, official notice on this is yet to be released. Hence, parents and students should contact with school authorities for latest updates on this.

As per the weather forecast issued on Monday, light to moderate rain was witnessed at many places over Tamil Nadu, and over the Puducherry & Karaikal area with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places. For Tuesday, heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Theni districts. Moreover, the IMD predicted light to moderate rain during the early hours of Tuesday.

Chennai: Check weather forecast for next week

November 18: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms.

November 19: Generally cloudy sky with light rain. Light, occasional spells of rain may occur.

November 20: Generally cloudy sky with light rain. Expect mild drizzle or passing showers under persistent cloud cover.

November 21: Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. Strong rainfall is likely at intervals.

November 22: Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. Heavy showers are expected on and off in the day.

November 23: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. Moderate rainfall may appear intermittently with steady cloudiness and mild humidity.

Also Read:

Tamil Nadu school holiday: Are schools closed in Chennai, other districts today due to heavy rains?