School holiday on October 28: Will schools be closed in Noida and Ghaziabad for Chhath Puja?

Noida:

Schools will remain closed in Noida and Ghaziabad on October 28 due to Chhath Puja, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has issued an official notification in this regard to all schools in these areas. The district administration’s circular was shared with schools on Monday after which all institutions informed parents about the holiday through official notices and social media posts. It should be noted that a public holiday was declared on October 27 in Delhi-NCR for Chhath Puja.

Schools closed in Varanasi and Gorakhpur

Apart from Noida and Ghaziabad, schools in areas such as Varanasi and Gorakhpur, where Chhath is observed on a large scale, are likely to stay closed on October 28.

The official notice issued by the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration stated, “All schools in the district will remain completely closed on October 28 for the festival of Chhath. The District School Inspector should ensure compliance with this order.”

Schools closed in UP, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bengal

For the smooth celebration of the festival, government of states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, and West Bengal have declared school holiday for Chhath Puja. At the same time, many other states have declared school holidays due to extreme weather conditions caused by Cyclone Montha.

Schools in Delhi were closed on Monday as the government declared October 27 a public holiday for Chhath Puja. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the decision through a notification by the General Administration Department (GAD).

Schools closed till October 29 in BIhar

In the meantime, all schools will remain closed till October 29 in BIhar as the state continues its extended holiday period that started on October 18 to include both Diwali and Chhath Puja. Institutions will reopen only after the festival rituals conclude. Schools in West Bengal will remain closed on October 28 for Chhath Puja, followed by another holiday on October 31 for Jagadhatri Puja.

