School Holiday, October 27: Delhi Schools to be closed on Monday for Chhath Puja; check state-wise list

On the occasion of Chhath Puja festival, schools in the national capital, Delhi will be closed on Monday, October 27. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a government holiday on October 27 for the Chhath festival, said a statement from the CMO. Meanwhile, schools in Bihar will be closed till October 29 for the Chhath Puja celebration, while schools in West Bengal will be closed on October 31 for the Jagadhatri Puja festival

School Holiday, October 27: Check state-wise schools closure list on Chhath Puja

Delhi: Schools in Delhi will be closed on October 27 for the Chhath Puja festival.

Bihar: All schools in Bihar will be closed till October 29 to celebrate the Chhath Puja festival. The schools in Bihar were closed from October 18 to celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools in Uttar Pradesh are likely to be closed on the occasion of Chhath Puja festival. Students can expect official announcement soon.

Jharkhand: Schools in Jharkhand are likely to enjoy holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja. An official announcement on school closure can expect soon.

Jagadhatri Puja

West Bengal: Jagadhatri Puja is a major festival in West Bengal and celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour. Schools in West Bengal will be closed on October 31 for the Jagadhatri Puja festival. Schools are also closed on October 27 and 28 for the Chhath Puja festival.

Dates of Chhath Festival 2025

Nahai-Khaay - Saturday, October 25, 2025 (Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month)

Kharna – Sunday, October 26, 2025 (Fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month)

Offering Arghya to the setting Sun in the evening - Monday (Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month)

Morning offering to the rising Sun - Tuesday (Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month).

According to Drik Panchang, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 27, 2025.

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day: 06:24 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day: 05:42 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins: 04:34 AM on October 27, 2025

Shashthi Tithi Ends: 06:29 AM on October 28, 2025.

