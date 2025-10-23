School Holiday, October 24: Will schools in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh be closed tomorrow due to rain? School Holiday, October 24: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana are likely to witness heavy rainfall tomorrow. Will schools in these states be closed? Check details

New Delhi:

As the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana are witnessing heavy rainfall, students and parents are quite worried and eager to know whether schools and colleges will be open or closed on Friday, October 24? Though there is no official update on school holiday in these states tomorrow, as the district administration of the respective states will issue circulars on school holiday depending on the weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow to red alert and is forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana; state-wise schools closure list tomorrow amid heavy downpour

Tamil Nadu

The schools in Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ranipet and Thoothukudi are likely to be closed on Friday, October 24 as heavy downpour is expected in these areas.

Puducherry

Puducherry and Karaikal regions are likely to witness very heavy rainfall tomorrow; schools in these are expected to be closed for students taking note of the weather conditions.

Andhra Pradesh

IMD has issued a red alert for Andhra Pradesh and various districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall. Though there is no official notification on school holiday, students are advised to be in touch with their school authorities.

Telangana

Telangana is also witnessing heavy downpour and the Meteorological Centre has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in districts of Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool over the next 24 hours. There is no official notification on school holidays, students are advised to be in touch with their school authorities.

Tamil Nadu weather forecast today, October 23

North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at many places

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet: Heavy to very heavy rainfall

Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore: Heavy rain at isolated places.

