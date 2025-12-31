School Holiday List 2026: Check month-wise schools, colleges closure list next year

Just few hours left for the new year, the students are curious to know about the school holidays next year to prepare for their vacations, activities better. Apart from the second and fourth Saturdays, school holidays will be observed to celebrate festivals, national days (Republic Day, Independence Day) and to mark birthdays of national heroes, other important events.
School Holiday List 2026 month-wise
January
- January 1 (Thursday)- New Year
- January 14 (Wednesday)- Pongal/ Makar Sankranti
- January 23 (Friday)- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday
- January 26 (Monday)- Republic Day.
February
- February 14- Saraswati Puja/ Vasant Panchami
- February 18- Maha Shivratri.
March
- March 4- Holika Dahan
- March 5- Holi
- March 20- March Equinox.
April
- April 2- Ram Navami
- April 6- Maha Shivratri
- April 10- Good Friday
- April 14- B R Ambedkar Jayanti
- April 18- Easter.
May
- May 1- Labour Day / Maharashtra Day
- May 25- Buddha Purnima.
June
June 17- Bakri-Id/ Eid al-Adha.
July
July 17- Muharram
August
- August 15- Independence Day
- August 19- Raksha Bandhan
- August 28- Janmashtami.
September
- September 5- Teachers’ Day
- September 23- Onam.
October
- October 2- Gandhi Jayanti
- October 19- Dussehra
- October 24- Valmiki Jayanti.
November
- November 7- Diwali
- November 8- Govardhan Puja
- November 9- Bhai Dooj
- November 24- Guru Nanak Jayanti.
December
December 25- Christmas Day.
Summer, Winter Vacations
Apart from the month-wise school holidays, schools will be closed in the month of June and July due to Summer Vacations and in the month of December due to winter vacations. The state-wise dates for summer and winter vacations varies, students are advised to take a note of the government circular on summer and winter vacations respectively.
State-Wise winter vacation schedule
Delhi: January 1 to 15, 2026
Punjab: December 22 to January 10, 2026
Haryana: January 1 to 15
Odisha: December 23 to January 1, 2026
Uttar Pradesh: December 20- 31 (Tentative)
Jammu and Kashmir
Class 1- 8- December 1 to February 28
Class 9- 12- December 11 to February 22.
Andhra Pradesh
As per the Academic Calendar 2025–26, missionary schools will observe a Christmas vacation from December 23 to December 27.
Telangana
The missionary schools in Telangana will remain closed for Christmas vacation from December 23 to December 27, 2025.
Kendriya Vidyalayas: December 23 to January 1, 2026.