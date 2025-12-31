School Holiday List 2026: Check month-wise schools, colleges closure list next year School Holiday List 2026: Apart from the second and fourth Saturdays, school holidays will be observed to celebrate festivals, national days (Republic Day, Independence Day), mark birthdays of national heroes. Check month-wise school holiday list for 2026.

New Delhi:

Just few hours left for the new year, the students are curious to know about the school holidays next year to prepare for their vacations, activities better. Apart from the second and fourth Saturdays, school holidays will be observed to celebrate festivals, national days (Republic Day, Independence Day) and to mark birthdays of national heroes, other important events.

School Holiday List 2026 month-wise

January

January 1 (Thursday)- New Year

January 14 (Wednesday)- Pongal/ Makar Sankranti

January 23 (Friday)- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday

January 26 (Monday)- Republic Day.

February

February 14- Saraswati Puja/ Vasant Panchami

February 18- Maha Shivratri.

March

March 4- Holika Dahan

March 5- Holi

March 20- March Equinox.

April

April 2- Ram Navami

April 6- Maha Shivratri

April 10- Good Friday

April 14- B R Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18- Easter.

May

May 1- Labour Day / Maharashtra Day

May 25- Buddha Purnima.

June

June 17- Bakri-Id/ Eid al-Adha.

July

July 17- Muharram

August

August 15- Independence Day

August 19- Raksha Bandhan

August 28- Janmashtami.

September

September 5- Teachers’ Day

September 23- Onam.

October

October 2- Gandhi Jayanti

October 19- Dussehra

October 24- Valmiki Jayanti.

November

November 7- Diwali

November 8- Govardhan Puja

November 9- Bhai Dooj

November 24- Guru Nanak Jayanti.

December

December 25- Christmas Day.

Summer, Winter Vacations

Apart from the month-wise school holidays, schools will be closed in the month of June and July due to Summer Vacations and in the month of December due to winter vacations. The state-wise dates for summer and winter vacations varies, students are advised to take a note of the government circular on summer and winter vacations respectively.

State-Wise winter vacation schedule

Delhi: January 1 to 15, 2026

Punjab: December 22 to January 10, 2026

Haryana: January 1 to 15

Odisha: December 23 to January 1, 2026

Uttar Pradesh: December 20- 31 (Tentative)

Jammu and Kashmir

Class 1- 8- December 1 to February 28

Class 9- 12- December 11 to February 22.

Andhra Pradesh

As per the Academic Calendar 2025–26, missionary schools will observe a Christmas vacation from December 23 to December 27.

Telangana

The missionary schools in Telangana will remain closed for Christmas vacation from December 23 to December 27, 2025.

Kendriya Vidyalayas: December 23 to January 1, 2026.