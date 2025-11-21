School holiday in Delhi-NCR: Will schools be closed next week due to worsening air pollution? School holiday in Delhi-NCR: The DoE in its circular ordered schools to postpone physical sport competitions scheduled in the months of November and December keeping in view the Air Quality trends prevailing in the area where such events are scheduled to be organised.

Amid the worsening air quality level in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the students and parents wish to know whether schools and colleges will be closed next week. Meanwhile, though there is no directive on schools closure, the Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has ordered schools to halt the outdoor activities following the Supreme Court directive.

The DoE in its circular ordered schools to postpone physical sport competitions scheduled in the months of November and December keeping in view the Air Quality trends prevailing in the area where such events are scheduled to be organised. Accordingly, all Institutions under the Government of NCT of Delhi including Schools of Government/ Government Aided/ Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board, Universities and Colleges, Sports Associations recognized by the National Sports Federations/Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, GOI are directed to ensure strict compliance of the above directions till further orders, it added.

The schools in Delhi will continue conducting their classes in hybrid mode. The schools up to Class 5 will conduct classes in hybrid mode while Classes 6 to 12 will be continued in offline mode.

Amid the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday (November 19) urged the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider directing schools across the Delhi-NCR region to postpone sports and athletic events scheduled for November and December. The Court suggested shifting these activities to months when pollution levels improve. A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran issued the observation after concerns were raised about holding sports events while the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains at hazardous levels.

Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing as amicus curiae, informed the bench that several NCR schools plan to conduct their annual sports meets in November despite the severe pollution spike. "Children are the most vulnerable. Holding sports events now is like putting them in gas chambers," she warned.

Taking note of the submission, the bench asked CAQM to evaluate issuing appropriate directions to reschedule such events. The Court was also informed that a similar plea seeking postponement of school sports activities is listed before the Delhi High Court later in the day. The Supreme Court noted that the High Court may issue suitable orders in the matter.

The observations came during the hearing of the MC Mehta case, in which the Court is monitoring the air pollution situation in the NCR.

