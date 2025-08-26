School holiday declared in Punjab till August 30 due to heavy rain forecast, key things students must know

A school holiday was on Tuesday declared in Punjab till August 30 due to heavy rain forecast. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made the announcement in this regard on X, saying all schools in the state will remain closed from August 27 to 30 in the wake of heavy rains forecast.

Schools closed from August 27-30

Incessant rains for the past two days have inundated villages across several districts of the state. "It has been raining heavily for the past few days and the weather department has predicted heavy rains for the next few days as well. In view of this, all primary, secondary, senior secondary government and private schools in the state will remain closed from August 27 to August 30," Mann said on X.

Sutlej, Beas, Ravi rivers in spate due to heavy rainfall

The Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets are in spate because of heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and incessant rains in Punjab, inundating large swathes of farmland in villages along these rivers.

The release of surplus water from the Pong and Bhakra dams have also compounding problems for villages in several districts of Punjab.

The worst-affected villages are in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur districts.

Pathankot, Amritsar record highest rainfall

In Punjab, several cities including Pathankot, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Patiala recorded significant rainfall. And taking precautionary measures amid flood-like situation in the state, the district administration of Hoshiarpur ordered closure of all schools on August 26 and 27.

In this regard, Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain announced that all government and private schools will remain closed in the district till Wednesday. She added that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of students and staff, as several roads leading to schools are waterlogged.

In the meantime, the meteorological department has predicted more rain in the coming days and the district education officers (secondary and elementary education) have been directed to ensure compliance with the order.