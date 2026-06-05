School holiday declared in Kerala's Wayanad, Kasaragod on Saturday due to heavy rains

Thiruvananthapuram:

School holidays were declared for educational institutions in Wayanad and Kasaragod districts on June 6 amid heavy rains in the state. Several properties and vehicles were damaged as heavy rains strong winds continued to lash several parts of Kerala on Friday. The IMD issued an orange alert in eight districts of the state for the day.

School holiday declared in these districts

The Wayanad district collector announced a holiday for all educational institutions in Wayanad district on 6 June, including professional colleges, tuition centres, religious classes and special schools. However, the residential schools have been exempted from the order.

In the similar manner, the Kasaragod district collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, schools, anganwadis, tuition centres, CBSE and ICSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, madrasas and religious educational institutions on Saturday. However, the residential schools have been exempted from the order.

Likewise, the Kozhikode district administration announced a holiday for educational institutions in view of the red alert and heavy rainfall warning. The weather office said that the rains are expected to intensify during the weekend in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod -- for Saturday and three -- Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad -- districts on Sunday.

Kerala rains: Entry to tourist trekking spots banned

In view of the red alert, entry to tourist trekking spots and night travel on hilly roads as well as quarrying activities have been prohibited in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts.

For Friday, the IMD issued an orange alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state. Besides that, it issued a yellow alert in the remaining six districts of the state.

Heavy rains cause waterlogging and flooding in many areas

Heavy rains caused waterlogging and flooding in many low-lying areas under the Kochi corporation, leading to protests outside its office. In Kozhikode, heavy rains and strong winds damaged the roofs of some buildings and brought down tree branches that damaged vehicles.

The rains also resulted in the collapse of walls in some parts of Kozhikode, but no one was injured, and only some vehicles were damaged. The weather agency also said that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds reaching 40 kilometres per hour were likely in various parts of these districts. A red alert indicates an extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

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