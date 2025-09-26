School Holiday 2025: State-wise schools closure list due to Navaratri, Durga Puja The Navaratri, Durga Puja celebration has already started, and schools in the eastern part of India- West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar have announced holidays for educational institutions- schools, colleges.

The festive season is here and to celebrate schools will be closed state-wise for students. The Navaratri, Durga Puja celebration has already started, and schools in the eastern part of India- West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar have announced holidays for educational institutions- schools, colleges. The West Bengal government has already announced school holiday on the occasion of Durga Puja. The school holiday in West Bengal started on September 24.

State-wise schools closure list due to Navaratri, Durga Puja

West Bengal: The Durga Puja school holidays in West Bengal started on September 24. The schools in West Bengal will be closed till Monday, October 6. However, the school holidays vary from government to private institutions.

Bihar: The schools will be closed in Bihar from September 27 on the occasion of Navaratri, Durga Puja. The schools are mostly be closed from September 27 to October 2, however, schools in some districts of Bihar will be closed till October 5.

Odisha: The schools in Odisha will be closed from September 29 (Maha Saptami). The schools will remain closed till October 2 (Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra)

Assam: The Durga Puja, Navaratri school holidays in Assam are scheduled on September 29 and 30, 2025. The schools will also remain closed on the occasion of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Jharkhand: The schools in Dhanbad will be closed from September 27 to October 5. The government schools have announced four days off, the schools will be closed from September 29 to October 2,

while CISCE schools will observe holiday from September 27 to October 2.

Dussehra School Holiday

The schools all over India will be closed on October 2 to celebrate Dussehra. Also October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) is a national holiday in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.